DeKalb County addresses brown water issues in Oakhurst

DeKalb County officials said routine maintenance caused the issues with brown water recently reported in Decatur’s Oakhurst neighborhood.
In a news release, the county said residents of the Oakhurst area started reporting brown water discoloration on Tuesday afternoon. Crews were performing maintenance on water main valves at the time.
“The discoloration is a result of iron in the pipes being stirred up when water flow is disrupted,” the news release said. "Iron is not a health hazard, which is why there is no boil water advisory in effect.
DeKalb watershed employees flushed lines to address the issue, officials said, but residents are encouraged to run faucets inside and outside of their homes to clear the internal plumbing of any residual discoloratio.
Anyone continuing to experience issues should call 770-270-6243.