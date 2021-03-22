DeKalb commissioner hosting weekly ‘community clean-ups’

DeKalb County Commissioner Larry Johnson will host weekly “community clean-ups” every Saturday through April.
And you’re invited.
“Taking care of the community is a daily job that all constituents can participate in, whether it’s cleaning up your home or helping clean up roads and sidewalks,” Johnson said in a news release. “Everyone should have a helping hand in community clean-ups to make sure that we live in a place we are all proud to call home.”
County Commissioner Ted Terry and DeKalb Sheriff Melody Maddox are also scheduled to join the litter-picking events, which begin this Saturday, March 27. Residents are scheduled to participate; social distancing and masks will be required.
The clean-ups start at 9:30 a.m. at a different location each Saturday.
Starting locations are as follows:
• March 27: Kroger, 2385 Wesley Chapel Road in Decatur
• April 3: Walmart, 3580 Memorial Drive in Decatur
• April 10: Citgo, 3400 Moreland Ave. in Atlanta
• April 17: Walmart, 2427 Gresham Road in Decatur
• April 24: The Gallery at South DeKalb, 2801 Candler Road in Decatur
Call 404-371-2425 or visit commissionerlarryjohnson.com for more information.
“It’s important that we as neighbors and a community join together to show pride in where we live and work,” Terry said. " I am thrilled to pull up my sleeves and help make a difference in our DeKalb.”