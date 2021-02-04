DeKalb commissioner hosting townhall on coronavirus relief

DeKalb Commissioner Lorraine Cochran-Johnson will host a virtual townhall meeting to discuss coronavirus relief efforts and how residents can get assistance.
The event is scheduled for 6 p.m. Thursday and is open to all residents. Those interested in participating can register here.
The discussion will include a panel of experts that will discuss the $900 billion coronavirus relief bill passed by Congress in December and “how it will aid residents suffering economically due to the conronavirus pandemic,” a press release said. Details about stimulus payments and unemployment compensation, including information about any extensions, will be provided.
Scheduled panelists include Terri L. Denison, Georgia district director for U.S. Small Business Administration; Fariz Morani, CEO of Access Loans & Financing; and Angela J. Riccetti, managing attorney for Atlanta Legal Aid Society Inc.
“It is important that everyone is informed about the new relief bill and how it relates to their specific set of circumstances,” Cochran-Johnson said in a news release. “While it will not fix all of the hardships many face, it is a step in the right direction.”
Residents are encouraged to submit questions to be answered during the town hall by emailing amslocum@dekalbcountyga.gov.