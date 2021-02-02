DeKalb County expands training grant program for unemployed residents

DeKalb County has expanded a program that provides monetary assistance to residents who lost their job due to COVID-19 and are currently seeking job training.
DeKalb CEO Michael Thurmond announced the original program in December, setting aside $1 million to provide eligible students with one-time grants to help cover living expenses like mortgage, rent, food and utilities.
The county announced Tuesday that it was tweaking the program to add different “tiers” and make money available to a wider swath of residents.
Under the adjusted program, residents who lost their job due to COVID-19 and “enrolled in a high-demand occupational training program at a state eligible training provider after March 7, 2020″ will be eligible for $1,500 grants.
Those who lost their jobs due to the pandemic and “enrolled in any occupational training program at any accredited or non-accredited college or institution after March 7, 2020″ will be eligible for grants of $1,000.
Those who lost their jobs and “enrolled in professional development courses or a GED program after March 7, 2020″ will be eligible for $500 grants.
Residents must also be 18 years or older to qualify.
Applications are available at worksourcedekalb.org. More information can also be obtained by calling 404-687-3400 or emailing dwpogram@dekalbcountyga.gov.
The program is being paid for using federal coronavirus aid that DeKalb County received last year. Officials said about 450 students have enrolled so far.