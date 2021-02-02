DeKalb County expands training grant program for unemployed residents

Those who lost their jobs and “enrolled in professional development courses or a GED program after March 7, 2020″ will be eligible for $500 grants.

Residents must also be 18 years or older to qualify.

Applications are available at worksourcedekalb.org. More information can also be obtained by calling 404-687-3400 or emailing dwpogram@dekalbcountyga.gov.

The program is being paid for using federal coronavirus aid that DeKalb County received last year. Officials said about 450 students have enrolled so far.