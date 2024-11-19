Breaking: ‘Pack your patience.’ Thanksgiving travel expected to break records
Metro Atlanta
Metro Atlanta

DeKalb County commission postpones vote on water, sewer rate hikes

Residents attend a town hall meeting in Decatur on Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2024 to talk about proposed water and sewer rate increases.

Credit: Ben Gray for the AJC

Credit: Ben Gray for the AJC

Residents attend a town hall meeting in Decatur on Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2024 to talk about proposed water and sewer rate increases.
By
37 minutes ago

The DeKalb County Board of Commissioners on Tuesday voted unanimously to postpone a vote on a proposal to hike water and sewer rates by more than 19% over three years.

The board now plans the vote on Dec. 10, which will be a week after runoff elections that will fill two vacancies on the commission.

ExploreDeKalb County staff says approving the increases before year's end will reduce financing costs for needed construction

The rate hikes would allow the county to issue about $200 million in bonds to help upgrade the drinking water storage tank at the Scott Candler Water Treatment Plant, according to DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond. The increases are also needed for watershed department operating expenses, the county’s chief financial officer has said.

Advocates are requesting shut-off protections for low-income households that have seniors, people with disabilities or children. Commissioner Ted Terry is also requesting an audit of the watershed department and the creation of a new position to advocate for people disputing their bills.

About the Author

Follow Alia Pharr on twitter

Alia Pharr covers taxation and infrastructure in metro Atlanta.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: Ben Gray for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

DeKalb County commission prepares to vote on large water, sewer rate increases
Placeholder Image

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

How about a raise? Atlanta’s next mayor could get $68,000 pay bump
Placeholder Image

Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC

See how Cobb County and Gwinnett county precincts voted on transit referendums
Placeholder Image

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

TORPY: A tale of two failed transit votes. Or, ‘I’d rather just drive’
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Michelle Obama’s new Netflix show spotlights older Atlantans looking for love21m ago
Ousted Georgia judge suspended from practicing law
Cold blast heads to metro Atlanta; flurries possible in NE Georgia
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

On the day Laken Riley was killed, her mom frantically tried to reach her1h ago
Cold blast heads to metro Atlanta; flurries possible in NE Georgia
3 scenarios where Georgia football could end up playing in SEC Championship game