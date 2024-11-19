DeKalb County commission postpones vote on water, sewer rate hikes

The DeKalb County Board of Commissioners on Tuesday voted unanimously to postpone a vote on a proposal to hike water and sewer rates by more than 19% over three years.

The board now plans the vote on Dec. 10, which will be a week after runoff elections that will fill two vacancies on the commission.

The rate hikes would allow the county to issue about $200 million in bonds to help upgrade the drinking water storage tank at the Scott Candler Water Treatment Plant, according to DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond. The increases are also needed for watershed department operating expenses, the county’s chief financial officer has said.