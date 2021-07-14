DeKalb commission approves bonuses for public safety personnel

Thurmond has said public safety and the surge in violent crime seen in DeKalb and other jurisdictions should be treated as part of the pandemic. His spending plan for stimulus funds includes many initiatives tied to violence intervention and interruption.

“I am totally supportive of CEO Thurmond’s proposal to allocate a significant portion of our American Rescue Plan funds as bonuses to our public safety personnel,” Steve Bradshaw, the county commission’s presiding officer, said in a news release. “It is imperative that we demonstrate our support for these brave and dedicated men and women who keep us safe with more than just our words, but also with tangible action.”

Under Thurmond’s proposal for spending American Rescue Plan funds, non-public safety county employees would also receive $2,000 bonuses.