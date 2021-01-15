DeKalb certifies runoff results, preps for yet another election

Last month, the Secretary of State’s office called a Feb. 9 special election to replace former state Rep. Pam Stephenson, whose House District 90 covers parts of DeKalb, Henry and Rockdale counties.

Stephenson’s daughter used a power of attorney to withdraw her candidacy for reelection last September, after she’d already won her June primary. Because no Republicans had previously filed to run for the seat, the upcoming special election will include only Democratic candidates.

Seven candidates have qualified.

Early voting for DeKalb residents living in District 90 will start Tuesday, Jan. 19 and take place between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. on weekdays through Feb. 5. Saturday voting will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Jan. 30.

Early voting will be available at the DeKalb County elections office (4380 Memorial Drive, Suite 300 in Decatur) and the Wesley Chapel Branch Library (2861 Wesley Chapel Road in Decatur).

Absentee ballot dropboxes will also be available at both early voting locations, as well as the Salem-Panola Library (5137 Salem Road in Lithonia).