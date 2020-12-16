DeKalb Democrats interested in Georgia House seat to file this week

Residents of House District 90 may have to wait until March before having representation in the Georgia Legislature — a few weeks before the annual session usually adjourns.
The Secretary of State’s office has set a February special Democratic election for a DeKalb County-based seat, with prospective candidates asked to file their intent to run beginning today, though public notice has yet to be made.
Officials in the Secretary of State’s office on Tuesday said a special election to replace former state Rep. Pam Stephenson had been set for Feb. 9, with the Democratic Party of Georgia accepting paperwork from hopefuls from Wednesday through Friday. A runoff, if needed, would likely be held March 9.
No public notice of the special election had been made as of Tuesday. Georgia Democratic officials said the notice was expected to be published on Wednesday.
The special election comes after Stephenson’s daughter, using a power of attorney, in September withdrew her mother’s candidacy for reelection. Because her withdrawal came so late in the election cycle, Stephenson’s name remained on the November ballot. Stephenson won her primary election in June and no Republicans filed to run for the seat earlier this year. Because the special election is essentially a make up for what would have been the November vote in the 90th district, only Democrats can vie for the seat.
Details about filing to run for have not yet been released, but typically prospective candidates seeking to run for the seat can go to the Democratic Party of Georgia’s office at 501 Pulliam St. SW, Suite 311, in Atlanta, to turn in their paperwork. Interested candidates must also pay $400 to file.