DeKalb Democrats interested in Georgia House seat to file this week

The Secretary of State’s office has set a February special Democratic election for a DeKalb County-based seat, with prospective candidates asked to file their intent to run beginning today, though public notice has yet to be made.

Officials in the Secretary of State’s office on Tuesday said a special election to replace former state Rep. Pam Stephenson had been set for Feb. 9, with the Democratic Party of Georgia accepting paperwork from hopefuls from Wednesday through Friday. A runoff, if needed, would likely be held March 9.