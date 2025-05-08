DeKalb CEO promises ‘most progressive years’ in State of the County speech

“As I pick up the baton, I want to extend a baton to you,” she said, addressing the seven members of the county Board of Commissioners. “Together we will continue the race and complete the most progressive years, I promise, in DeKalb County history.”

The audience included state legislators, chairpersons from other metro Atlanta counties, and most of the mayors of DeKalb’s 12 cities, including Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens. Georgia’s two United States senators made video appearances.

“You are in good hands with Lorraine at the helm,” Sen. Raphael Warnock said.

Cochran-Johnson, the first Black woman elected as DeKalb CEO, promised future policy announcements, including a comprehensive plan to reduce homelessness, in the coming months.

She highlighted the new initiatives in her first budget, including a $2 million real-time crime center, a pilot program using drones as first responders, and assessments of the county’s organization, service delivery costs and employee pay fairness.

“Public safety is not just one of our priorities, it’s the foundation that supports them all,” she said, touting the county’s recent reallocation of $10 million to boost officer pay, and new ban on loitering at gas stations, motels and other businesses prone to crime.

She thanked the county commission for approving steep water and sewer rate hikes that will funnel billions into long-overdue infrastructure upgrades.

“Believe me, no new administration wants to come in and announce a rate increase,” she said. “It was a matter of public health.

“It is one of the best decisions that I’ve ever made in my life.”

Cochran-Johnson said she hired the county’s first chief development officer and is increasing focus on equity in county contracting for local, small, minority and women-owned businesses.

In her first 72 hours, regulators called the county into federal court to answer for its impending failure to meet a 2027 deadline to fix its sewer system. In the first 30 days, ice storms crippled the county and caused Cochran-Johnson to declare a state of emergency.

An ambulance with a woman in labor got stuck in the ice. The county’s roads and drainage team dug it out with shovels, she said, but emergency medical crews still ended up delivering the baby safely on the icy road.

She recognized the county employees involved in that incident, including emergency medical technician Kevin Harris and firefighter Matthew Kennedy.

She also recognized former DeKalb County CEOs, including Burrell Ellis nine years after his conviction on attempted extortion and perjury charges was thrown out; and her immediate predecessor, Michael Thurmond, who is weighing a run for governor.

“It is upon your shoulders that I proudly stand,” Cochran-Johnson said.