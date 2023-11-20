The life of President John F. Kennedy

Credit: THE WHITE HOUSE

Credit: THE WHITE HOUSE

Georgia News
By
34 minutes ago

This Thanksgiving season marks the 60th anniversary of one of the most shocking days in U.S. history: the Nov. 22, 1963, assassination of President John F. Kennedy.

The killing of a U.S. president had a profound effect on the mood of the nation, which lived under a nuclear threat while locked in the Cold War with the Soviet Union. The Warren Commission, after a 10-month investigation, concluded the assassin, Lee Harvey Oswald, acted alone, but conspiracy theories immediately emerged. Information gathered during the investigation continues to be released today, and polls have consistently shown most Americans believe there was a larger plot to kill the president.

The JFK assassination was the first of four that shook the country during the politically tumultuous 1960s. Also killed were Muslim minister and activist Malcolm X (1965), civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. (1968), and JFK’s brother, presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy (1968).

Kennedy was, and remains, a popular president. In the 1960 race for president, he easily won Georgia with 62.5% of the vote and was the last non-southern Democrat to win Georgia for 60 years. In 2023, a Gallup poll found 90% of U.S. adults approved of Kennedy’s job performance, 21 points higher than second-place Ronald Reagan.

Timeline

About the Author

George Mathis has worked in the AJC newsroom since 1999 in a variety of roles including editing local news, blogger and columnist.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services

TORPY: ‘Burning (stuff) is cool.’ Training center foes’ tactics heat up 5h ago

Credit: Bob Andres

Rivalry week: No. 1 Bulldogs up next for Yellow Jackets
1h ago

Credit: AP

Georgia deputy who fatally shot exonerated man had prior firing for excessive force
2h ago

Credit: MUST Ministries

MUST Ministries’ new marketplace provides ‘parity, not charity’
5h ago

Credit: MUST Ministries

MUST Ministries’ new marketplace provides ‘parity, not charity’
5h ago

Credit: Ben Gray

Fearless Foundation gets funding boost from national diversity group
5h ago
The Latest

Mystery illness in dogs spreads across U.S., including Georgia
1h ago
AJC seeking memories and photos of Rosalynn Carter
2h ago
AP Top 25 Reality Check: Low-turnover season in poll with only 42 teams having been...
4h ago
Featured

Credit: Mike Luckovich

Mike Luckovich: Rosalynn’s farewell
13h ago
AJC seeking memories and photos of Rosalynn Carter
2h ago
Parking at the Atlanta airport? Better reserve a spot
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top