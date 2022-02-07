Deja News: MARTA kicks off Five Points station construction with fanfare, ‘schmaltz’ in 1976

Caption Five Points Station was taking shape in 1979 as the future hub for MARTA's rail line. STEVE DEAL / AJC PHOTO ARCHIVE Credit: Steve Deal / AJC Photo Archives Credit: Steve Deal / AJC Photo Archives Caption Five Points Station was taking shape in 1979 as the future hub for MARTA's rail line. STEVE DEAL / AJC PHOTO ARCHIVE Credit: Steve Deal / AJC Photo Archives Credit: Steve Deal / AJC Photo Archives

When the transit authority’s ambitious plan for a rapid rail system became reality 45 years ago, it was a gala event.

“The wrecking ball crashed into the brick wall, a flood of balloons soared up over Forsyth Street, the band played, the crowd cheered and MARTA’s first rail construction in downtown Atlanta began,” the Journal’s Sharon Bailey wrote, painting a vivid picture of what MARTA called a “construction happening” to kick off work on Five Points station.

“A parade of local dignitaries, huddled under a tent bedecked with streamers in the blue, orange and yellow MARTA colors, told each other and a crowd of about 300 how happy they were to see downtown rail construction underway,” Bailey reported.

Costumed superheroes capped off the festivities 45 years ago. “MARTA Woman” and “MARTA Man” — in white leotards and capes bearing blue, orange and yellow stripes — handed out hardhats while entertaining those in attendance.

“I don’t mind a little schmaltz,” MARTA General Manager Alan F. Kiepper said.

Five Points opened to bus and rail traffic Dec. 22, 1979, with the East-West platform in operation; the North-South level wasn’t completed until Dec. 1981. The current $150 million overhaul of the downtown landmark includes a new plaza and rebuilding parts of the existing station.

Nowadays, MARTA aims for function over flash.

“Yes, we can deliver this project on time,” Assistant General Manager Marsha Anderson-Bomar said in June 2021 of the planned Five Points revitalization. “We will deliver this project on time.”

