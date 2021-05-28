First-ever Juneteenth celebration planned in Decatur

The 30-foot Confederate obelisk was removed from the Decatur square last summer, as the night of June 18 turned into the morning of June 19. DeKalb County Superior Court Judge Clarence Seeliger — who retired at the end of 2020 after a storied career — signed the order declaring it a public nuisance and ordering it to be placed in storage.

The obelisk had stood on the square since being erected by the United Daughters of the Confederacy in 1908.

“As we remember the removal of the Confederate obelisk on Juneteenth 2020,” Decatur Mayor Patti Garrett said in a news release, “the city of Decatur is proud to be a partner in planning the first official Juneteenth event, and we look forward to this being the first of what we hope becomes an annual tradition.”