Decatur school board ends superintendent David Dude’s contract

The school board said in a released statement that Dude and the board members mutually agreed “to amicably part ways.” His separation comes a week after the board voted to place Dude on paid administrative leave during an investigation into his business conduct.

“The City Schools of Decatur Board of Education and Dr. David Dude feel it is in the best interest of the school community and our stakeholders that we start anew as we begin our recovery from this terrible pandemic,” according to the board in a statement.