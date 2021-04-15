Decatur rights group calls for suspension of schools superintendent

The district spokeswoman did not immediately respond to requests for comment about the planned protest.

Dude was hired in 2015 and his base salary is $219,000. He’s eligible for bonuses of up to $20,000 a year.

Last month, School Board Chair White said in a news release that the board takes the allegations “very seriously,” adding that Dude will receive “the due process and fairness to which he is entitled” as the district addresses the issues raised by employees and the community.

“Dr. Dude suggested, and the Board agreed, to rescind his contract that was scheduled to take effect July 1, 2021, and sign a new agreement that provides for leave time that is consistent with other central office cabinet members,” White said in her statement.

“We believe this change will treat Dr. Dude in the same manner as all other cabinet-level employees and avoid further confusion in the future.”

But Carmen Sulton, chairperson of Decatur’s Black Parents Alliance, said in a released statement that district employees still question if the investigation is “truly independent” with Dude at the helm.

“It appears that the school board is allowing a double standard by not suspending the Superintendent the same way other employees have been suspended while under investigation,” Sulton said in a statement.