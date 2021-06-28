ajc logo
Deadline for DeKalb parents to opt out of in-person learning is July 2

The deadline for parents to opt out of in-person learning is Friday, July 2, the DeKalb County School District said. All DeKalb students by default are scheduled to return to face-to-face learning when the new school year begins Aug. 2.
Local News
By Kristal Dixon, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

DeKalb County parents have just a few days to decide if they want their children to the classroom when school resumes in August.

The deadline for parents to opt out of in-person learning is July 2, the DeKalb County School District said. All DeKalb students by default are scheduled to return to face-to-face learning when the new school year begins Aug. 2.

The opt-out form can be accessed through the district’s Parent Portal.

DeKalb County schools will offer both in-person and remote learning options for students. The district will expand its FLEX Academy, its virtual learning platform, to middle and high school students. It also plans to offer school-based virtual learning classes for elementary school-aged children taught by teachers at their schools or other educators across the district.

Students who are enrolled in the virtual learning option are committing to the choice for the semester, officials said. Parents will have the chance to switch to in-person learning or continue with remote learning in November.

Superintendent Cheryl Watson-Harris told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that while the district is still in the planning stages of its elementary school virtual learning program, it will “avoid at all costs” educators simultaneously teaching in-person and face-to-face students. She also said each cohort of students will have their own teachers.

“We’re being intentional about the hiring for the virtual academies for the elementary school students and making sure that we are rebuilding that with all lessons that we’ve earned, as well as built-in interventions and technologies that will make it the most robust experience,” she said.

