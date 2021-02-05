Dacula amends ordinance to allow alcohol delivery

Dacula residents can now get alcohol from participating businesses without making a trip to the liquor store.
Dacula City Council amended its alcohol ordinance in a unanimous vote at its Feb. 5 meeting, allowing businesses in the small Gwinnett city to deliver alcohol after receiving an annual license and completing training.
The city’s ordinance change follows House Bill 879, which lets businesses deliver wine, beer and liquor to their customers’ homes. Gov. Brian Kemp signed the bill into law in August.
Several other metro Atlanta cities have passed laws to allow alcohol delivery. Duluth, Alpharetta, Roswell and Sandy Springs all passed laws late last year, and Berkeley Lake is considering it.
Under state law, customers can only receive alcohol deliveries from businesses in their city. This means a Dacula resident could not request alcohol delivery from a business in neighboring Lawrenceville.
The state asked local government bodies to update their alcohol ordinances to reflect the House bill, said Heather Coggins, administrative clerk of Dacula. By amending its ordinances, the city can ensure participating businesses receive proper licensing and training before offering the service, she said.