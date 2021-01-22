Berkeley Lake considers home alcohol delivery

While unaware of any Berkeley Lake businesses pushing for a license to deliver alcohol, Salter said she heard a request from a resident hoping to receive alcohol from a Duluth business. However, customers can only receive alcohol deliveries from businesses in their own city.

The cities of Duluth, Alpharetta, Roswell and Sandy Springs all passed laws in November to allow alcohol delivery, and Johns Creek is currently considering it.

Some municipalities require participating businesses to pay an annual fee for delivering alcohol, but Salter said it’s currently unknown whether the council would choose to add one. Berkeley Lake will also consider changing the hours in which alcohol could be sold, but it’s unclear what those hours would be, she said.

“We are just starting this, and I can’t speak to what the final outcome will be or what the rules will be,” Salter said. “We’re trying to put everyone on notice that we are considering this.”