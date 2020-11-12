Duluth amends alcohol code, home delivery, wine tastings now allowed

The changes allow home delivery of beer and wine by convenience stores, grocery stores and restaurants. Package liquor stores may also sell and deliver beer, wine and/or distilled spirits.

State law previously authorized Sunday package sales from 12:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. The new law allows cities who passed a “brunch bill” referendum allowing restaurants to serve from 11 a.m. to 12 a.m. are now authorized to allow the same hours for package sales.