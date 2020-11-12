Duluth amends alcohol code, home delivery, wine tastings now allowed

The Duluth City Council recently voted to change the city’s alcohol code due to the passage of HB879, which was signed into law by Governor Kemp Aug. 2.
The changes allow home delivery of beer and wine by convenience stores, grocery stores and restaurants. Package liquor stores may also sell and deliver beer, wine and/or distilled spirits.
State law previously authorized Sunday package sales from 12:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. The new law allows cities who passed a “brunch bill” referendum allowing restaurants to serve from 11 a.m. to 12 a.m. are now authorized to allow the same hours for package sales.
State law also authorizes tastings of beer, wine and distilled spirits on premises of a retail package/liquor store and allows for 52 tasting events per year. There are limitations on time for events, amount served, and type of alcoholic beverage served. Notice must be given to the city prior to each event.
Information regarding additional changes: www.duluthga.net.