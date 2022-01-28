CVS to start food, Uber program for seniors in Atlanta zip code

“There’s no one company that’s going to solve all the ills of an issue,” she said.

Explore Fulton gets grant to feed 260 seniors at home

They are working with Good Samaritan Health Center, Atlanta Community Food Bank, Open Hand Atlanta, Thanks Mom & Dad Fund and the Family Health Centers of Georgia.

Boone said she was in Atlanta a couple weeks ago and talking to a woman who hadn’t gotten her COVID-19 vaccine. The woman told Boone that she figured if she was supposed to get it, then God would get it to her. So they got the woman vaccinated.

Boone said there are 8,000 people over the age of 60 in 30318, so there’s lots of opportunity to help.

She said this a five-year commitment, but they are already looking to expand the program.

“This is just the beginning of a journey,” she said.

Those interested in participating should reach out to one of the participating local non-profits.