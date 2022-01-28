CVS to start food, Uber program for seniors in Atlanta zip code

CVS’ private foundation is launching a program aimed at saturating seniors in one Atlanta zip code with aid.
CVS Health is investing $437,000 into several local non-profits along with Uber Health to help seniors in 30318 — which stretches from the Chattahoochee River down to Frederick Douglass High School and over to just west of Marietta Street.
Atlanta is one of five markets nationwide where CVS is establishing a Health Zones program. The goal is to reduce disparities by focusing on the following issues: housing, education, access to food, labor, transportation and access to healthcare.
Seniors can expect medically tailored meals, Uber rides to appointments and job-training, housing help and access to screenings.
Eileen Boone, the organization’s senior vice president of philanthropy, told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution they wanted to flood under-served areas. She said they chose Atlanta because of existing relationships with non-profits here.
“There’s no one company that’s going to solve all the ills of an issue,” she said.
They are working with Good Samaritan Health Center, Atlanta Community Food Bank, Open Hand Atlanta, Thanks Mom & Dad Fund and the Family Health Centers of Georgia.
Boone said she was in Atlanta a couple weeks ago and talking to a woman who hadn’t gotten her COVID-19 vaccine. The woman told Boone that she figured if she was supposed to get it, then God would get it to her. So they got the woman vaccinated.
Boone said there are 8,000 people over the age of 60 in 30318, so there’s lots of opportunity to help.
She said this a five-year commitment, but they are already looking to expand the program.
“This is just the beginning of a journey,” she said.
Those interested in participating should reach out to one of the participating local non-profits.
