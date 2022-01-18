Fulton gets grant to feed 260 seniors at home

Fulton County has received grant money that will be used to feed about 260 seniors at their homes.
Those age 60 and above who are eligible will get a nutritional assessment, health screening and counseling to accompany their meals, according to a county announcement. The meals will be delivered because of COVID-19 concerns.
“COVID-19 has severely impacted food access within our communities; with the new funding, we are delighted to offer this service to county seniors during these difficult times,” said Pamela Roshell, county COO over health and human services.
Fulton commissioners received $313,704.00 in federal funds to support home-delivered meals and the ARC gave Fulton $249,000 to help seniors with cognitive decline or provide a couple of hours of downtime for caregivers, according to a county spokeswoman.
The food program is slated to run through June 2022.
For more information, visit https://www.fultoncountyga.gov/inside-fulton-county/fulton-county-departments/senior-services/senior-centers or call 404-613-6000.
