Fulton gets grant to feed 260 seniors at home

Those age 60 and above who are eligible will get a nutritional assessment, health screening and counseling to accompany their meals, according to a county announcement. The meals will be delivered because of COVID-19 concerns.

“COVID-19 has severely impacted food access within our communities; with the new funding, we are delighted to offer this service to county seniors during these difficult times,” said Pamela Roshell, county COO over health and human services.