Cupid: Inequality, housing a threat to Cobb’s success

“We should be celebrating how wildly successful we are as a region and a county,” Carnathan said. “But let’s not gloss over the fact that we have some work cut out for us.”

The message was an unusual one at an event that has long been hosted by the Cobb Chamber of Commerce, traditionally serving as a platform to tout the county’s successes before business and political leaders.

In a nod to the political optics of directing her annual keynote speech to a room of business leaders, Cupid this year moved the event to Jim R. Miller Park, offered free tickets to Cobb residents and attempted to fund the event through the county budget, rather than rely on corporate sponsorships as in years past. (The sponsorships remained, after the board of commissioners rejected the funding request.)

Caption Cobb County Chairwoman Lisa Cupid before delivering the State of the County Address on Thursday, March 31, 2022, in Marietta, Ga. Branden Camp/For The Atlanta Journal-Constitution Credit: Branden Camp

Cupid spoke at length about the need for public officials to be honest about the challenges the county faces, pointing to an upcoming budget that seeks to replenish an atrophying public sector by adding nearly 700 county workers.

She briefly acknowledged the four cityhood movements that will appear on the ballot later this year, saying that no matter what voters decide, the county government would be a “faithful partner” to its cities.

“We have always been and we always will be one Cobb County,” she said.

But she pushed back against the motivations of some who support forming a city government in order to keep affordable housing out of their communities.

“The concern is I am bringing affordable housing next door to you,” she said. “I can tell you that if you want grocery stores next door to you, if you want schools next door to you ... affordable housing has to go somewhere.”