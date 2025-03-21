Metro Atlanta
Cumming city employee charged in vehicle death of coworker

He’s on administrative leave, faces misdemeanor charge, officials say
16 minutes ago

A Cumming city employee has been arrested and charged in the death of another city worker who was killed earlier this month when she was hit by a truck in a parking lot, officials said.

The 43-year-old man from Dawsonville was taken into custody and posted bail this week, according to the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office. He faces one misdemeanor charge of homicide by vehicle in the second degree in the death of Crystal Sawyer, according to the sheriff’s office. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is not identifying him because he is not charged with a felony.

City spokeswoman Crystal Ledford said he is on administrative leave.

The incident happened at about 7 a.m. March 10 in the parking lot of the City of Cumming Water Facilities on Dahlonega Highway. Sawyer was pronounced dead at the scene, officials said.

City Administrator Phil Higgins issued a statement after Sawyer’s death and said her coworkers were devastated.

“In addition to her work life, Crystal was a wonderful wife and mother, beloved daughter, sister and friend to so many,” Higgins said. “I cannot stress enough how completely heartbroken everyone at the City of Cumming is following Crystal’s passing. We are all keeping her family in our prayers as they navigate these very difficult days.”

