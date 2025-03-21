Cumming city employee charged in vehicle death of coworker

A Cumming city employee has been arrested and charged in the death of another city worker who was killed earlier this month when she was hit by a truck in a parking lot, officials said.

The 43-year-old man from Dawsonville was taken into custody and posted bail this week, according to the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office. He faces one misdemeanor charge of homicide by vehicle in the second degree in the death of Crystal Sawyer, according to the sheriff’s office. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is not identifying him because he is not charged with a felony.

City spokeswoman Crystal Ledford said he is on administrative leave.