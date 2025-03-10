Crime & Public Safety
Cumming city employee hit by truck, killed in parking lot

15 minutes ago

A city employee died Monday after being hit by a truck in a Cumming parking lot, officials said.

In a statement, City Administrator Phil Higgins said the employee was hit at around 7 a.m. in the parking lot of “one of our outlying locations.”

While the person was not publicly identified, Higgins said the city was “devastated” to lose one of their “treasured” employees.

“The City of Cumming is very much a family, and we are all in shock and utterly heartbroken following this morning’s tragedy,“ Higgins said. ”We ask for the community to join us in prayer for the family and friends of our lost employee, as well as for our entire City of Cumming family.”

The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the crash, officials said.

