Credit, debit card fees eliminated for Gwinnett property tax payments

A CARES Act grant has eliminated all fees for Gwinnett County taxpayers using credit or debit cards to pay their property tax bill.
Typically, those paying with a debit card in person or online would also pay a $3.95 fee. Those paying with credit card would pay a fee amounting to 2.25% of their tax bill. But this month, a $503,000 grant for the Gwinnett County Tax Commissioner’s Office was approved through the CARES Act, the federal stimulus legislation passed in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The grant will allow the department to cover the cost of the fees associated with processing credit and debit card payments.
“We wanted to make it as easy as possible for people to pay their property taxes safely,” Tax Commissioner Richard Steele said in a press release. “Obtaining this grant helps us do that, and I sincerely hope people take advantage of it during the pandemic to pay online from the safety of home.”
Gwinnett County received $67 million in CARES Act funding that could be used in grants to government entities and non-profit organizations.
Property owners have been able to pay their tax bills since Sept. 29. Anyone that already paid a tax bill with a credit or debit card will have the card fees refunded, the tax commissioner’s office said.
Taxes are due Dec. 1 and can be paid in person, by mail or online. Payments can be made via check, cash, money order, debit card or credit card at the Gwinnett County Tax Commissioner’s Office from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Checks can be mailed to P.O. Box 372, Lawrenceville, Georgia 30046, or placed in a drop box at any Gwinnett County tag office. Online payments can be made via e-check, debit card, credit card or PayPal at gwinnetttaxcommissioner.com/pay.
Taxpayers with questions can contact the tax commissioner’s office at 770-822-8800 or tax@gwinnettcounty.com.