Credit, debit card fees eliminated for Gwinnett property tax payments

Typically, those paying with a debit card in person or online would also pay a $3.95 fee. Those paying with credit card would pay a fee amounting to 2.25% of their tax bill. But this month, a $503,000 grant for the Gwinnett County Tax Commissioner’s Office was approved through the CARES Act, the federal stimulus legislation passed in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The grant will allow the department to cover the cost of the fees associated with processing credit and debit card payments.

“We wanted to make it as easy as possible for people to pay their property taxes safely,” Tax Commissioner Richard Steele said in a press release. “Obtaining this grant helps us do that, and I sincerely hope people take advantage of it during the pandemic to pay online from the safety of home.”