Gwinnett property tax bills coming soon to mailboxes

If you can’t wait to get the bill in the mail, or have selected paperless billing, you can view your tax bill online starting Sept. 29. Taxpayers can access their online bill via gwinnetttaxcommissioner.com/pay.

Gwinnett County commissioners approved some changes for this year’s taxes. There is a new economic development tax that will appear as a separate line item of each bill. This tax will amount to 0.003% of a property’s value. Tax rates funding police and the parks and recreation department slightly increased, and the tax rate funding county maintenance and operation slightly decreased. Tax Commissioner Richard Steele explains the changes to this year’s taxes in a video on the department’s website. In total, taxpayers are expected to pay $1.39 more for every $1,000 their property is worth, Steele says in the video.