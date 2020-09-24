Gwinnett property tax bills coming soon to mailboxes

Property owners in Gwinnett will soon receive their county tax bills.
The Gwinnett County Tax Commissioner’s Office will start mailing bills in batches starting Sept. 28, and all will be sent by Oct. 1. Tax payments are due Dec. 1.
The mailing dates and due dates have been postponed this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. In the past, they have been mailed in August and due in October.
If you can’t wait to get the bill in the mail, or have selected paperless billing, you can view your tax bill online starting Sept. 29. Taxpayers can access their online bill via gwinnetttaxcommissioner.com/pay.
Gwinnett County commissioners approved some changes for this year’s taxes. There is a new economic development tax that will appear as a separate line item of each bill. This tax will amount to 0.003% of a property’s value. Tax rates funding police and the parks and recreation department slightly increased, and the tax rate funding county maintenance and operation slightly decreased. Tax Commissioner Richard Steele explains the changes to this year’s taxes in a video on the department’s website. In total, taxpayers are expected to pay $1.39 more for every $1,000 their property is worth, Steele says in the video.
Taxes can be paid in person, by mail or online. Payments can be made via check, cash, money order, debit card or credit card at the Gwinnett County Tax Commissioner’s Office. Checks can be mailed to P.O. Box 372, Lawrenceville, Georgia 30046, or placed in a drop box at any Gwinnett County tag office. Those paying online can pay via e-check for no additional fee. Those paying with a debit card in person or online will also pay a $3.95 fee, and those paying with credit card or PayPal will pay a fee amounting to 2.25% of their tax bill. Online payments can be made at gwinnetttaxcommissioner.com/pay.
Taxpayers with questions can contact the tax commissioner’s office at 770-822-8800 or tax@gwinnettcounty.com.