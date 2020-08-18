COVID-19 testing sites expand to Kennesaw State

Pop-up COVID-19 testing sites will open this week at Kennesaw State University’s two campuses, the Cobb & Douglas Health Department said.
The testing is being done in conjunction with the agency and Community Organized Relief Effort, an international organization founded by actor Sean Penn that provides emergency relief to people affected by natural disasters.
Testing sites will rotate on a weekly basis. Residents can take advantage of pop-up testing this week at the following locations:
- Aug. 18 and Aug. 20: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Kennesaw State University’s campus at 3305 Busbee Drive NW, Kennesaw; 1-7 p.m. at Riverside EpiCenter at 135 Riverside Parkway, Austell
- Aug. 19 and Aug. 21: 1-7 p.m. at Douglasville Town Center at 5989 Stewart Parkway, Douglasville
- Aug. 21-22: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at KSU Marietta Campus, 643 Clair Harris Road, Marietta
- Aug. 22: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Word of Faith Family Worship Cathedral, 212 Riverside Parkway, Austell
The health department has also extended the testing hours at its site at Jim Miller Park in Marietta. New hours are now 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and 7 a.m. to noon Saturday. Hours for the Douglas Public Health Center are still 7:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Monday through Saturday.
Pre-registration is preferred, and can be completed by visiting www.CDPHcovid19testing.org.
As of Monday, Cobb County had 14,962 COVID-19 cases, 1,472 hospitalizations and 340 deaths, the Georgia Department of Public Health reports. Douglas County has 2,892 cases, 338 hospitalizations and 58 deaths, according to the state agency.
Cobb & Douglas Public Health District Director Dr. Janet Memark said in an email that the agency is seeing improvements in key metrics, including the 14-day case rates, percentage of positive test results, overall number of cases, hospitalizations and intensive care unit use in both counties.
Dr. Memark encourages residents in both counties to “do what you have been doing to slow down” COVID-19: wearing masks, washing your hands, maintaining social distancing and avoiding large crowds.