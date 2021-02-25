X

COVID-19 testing site opens at Douglass High School in Atlanta

Frederick Douglass High School is the site of the newest Atlanta Public Schools' COVID-19 testing site. (VANESSA McCRAY/AJC FILE PHOTO)

By Vanessa McCray, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Atlanta Public Schools will offer COVID-19 testing at Frederick Douglass High School.

The new drive-up and walk-up testing site is located outside the high school, at 225 Hamilton E. Holmes Drive, NW. Testing will be available to APS students and their families as well as district employees from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday until the end of the school year in late May.

APS partnered with researchers from Emory University and Children’s Hospital of Atlanta to offer the testing, which is available at no out-of-pocket cost, according to a district announcement. Superintendent Lisa Herring and other officials will hold an event at noon Thursday to mark the site’s launch.

Researchers also will give an optional second test at the same time as part of a project to develop an at-home test to detect the coronavirus. Those who agree to take a second free test will receive a gift card for their participation in the research project.

The testing site and research effort is part of a wider district strategy that includes weekly volunteer screenings in Atlanta schools.

APS reported 482 cases of the coronavirus since late August. For the week ending Feb. 19, the district reported 16 employee and 13 student cases.

