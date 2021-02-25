COVID-19 testing site opens at Douglass High School in Atlanta

The new drive-up and walk-up testing site is located outside the high school, at 225 Hamilton E. Holmes Drive, NW. Testing will be available to APS students and their families as well as district employees from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday until the end of the school year in late May.

APS partnered with researchers from Emory University and Children’s Hospital of Atlanta to offer the testing, which is available at no out-of-pocket cost, according to a district announcement. Superintendent Lisa Herring and other officials will hold an event at noon Thursday to mark the site’s launch.