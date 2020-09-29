Court rules against mom of Cobb teen who drowned on school trip

Forbes appealed the trial court’s ruling on the wrongful death claims, and the Georgia Court of Appeals reversed the lower court’s decision by saying Georgia’s two-year statute of limitation applied in the case.

However, in its decision to overturn the appellate court’s ruling, the Supreme Court said it has relied on 100 years of legal precedent that states any action in a civil suit must follow the laws where the alleged wrongdoing occurred. The justices said that because the drowning took place in Belize, the wrongful death lawsuit was required to be filed within the window Belize has established for filing such a suit.

Attorney Lee Clayton of Atlanta-based Swift, Currie McGhee & Hiers LLP, who is represented two of the teacher chaperones in the case, said his clients are satisfied with Monday’s ruling.

“My clients believe the Supreme Court got the right result and decision today,” he said.

Part of the case could still go forward because the Supreme Court was not asked to review a Court of Appeals ruling that Forbes' personal injury claims can move ahead. Those claims were within Georgia’s two-year statute of limitations.