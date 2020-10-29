County revokes business license for controversial East Cobb sex shop

According to its website, Tokyo Valentino sells adult toys, lingerie, massagers, smoking accessories and jewelry. It has locations in Sandy Springs, Atlanta, Marietta and Gwinnett County.

Tokyo Valentino’s second location in Cobb County, in Marietta, has also come under government scrutiny. Marietta City Council members in July voted to suspend the license for the location at 345 Cobb Parkway South. The city accused the store of concealing what it would be selling when it applied — and was approved — for a license to sell general merchandise.

The county also alleges the company provided false information when listing its president and managing member, and failed to note that the actual manager was behind on his payment of business license fees. The application lists Tomika Hugley as the managing member of the Johnson Ferry Road shop, but the county charges that Secretary of State records show Morrison to be the organizer and manager of the store.

Cobb County officials said Morrison is also delinquent on his payment of business license fees to local governments, including Gwinnett County.