County revokes business license for controversial East Cobb sex shop

A company operating adult entertainment stores around metro Atlanta has had its East Cobb location shut down by the county government.
The Cobb County Commission on Tuesday voted to revoke the business license for Tokyo Valentino’s East Cobb location at 1290 Johnson Ferry Road. Commissioners were originally set to consider the revocation last month, but the attorney representing the business asked the county to delay the hearing.
The East Cobb location, which opened during the summer, has drawn community opposition because of its proximity to a church and an elementary school. Cary Wiggins, attorney for the company, did not return a call and email from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution asking if Tokyo Valentino owner Michael Morrison plans to appeal the decision.
The county’s Business License Division on Sept. 8 suspended the shop’s license after a review of its application. In the paperwork, the store’s name was listed as 1290 Clothing, which was false because the store has never advertised itself to the public in that way, the county said.
The county also alleges Tokyo Valentino did not provide a full description of what it would be selling. The store advertised itself as selling clothing, games, cards and other miscellaneous items, the county said. However, the county said the top three categories of its inventory are toys, smoke products, and lotions and sexual lubricants, which account for 70 percent of its stock. Tokyo Valentino’s inventory of lingerie is less than 14 percent of its items, the county states.
According to its website, Tokyo Valentino sells adult toys, lingerie, massagers, smoking accessories and jewelry. It has locations in Sandy Springs, Atlanta, Marietta and Gwinnett County.
Tokyo Valentino’s second location in Cobb County, in Marietta, has also come under government scrutiny. Marietta City Council members in July voted to suspend the license for the location at 345 Cobb Parkway South. The city accused the store of concealing what it would be selling when it applied — and was approved — for a license to sell general merchandise.
The county also alleges the company provided false information when listing its president and managing member, and failed to note that the actual manager was behind on his payment of business license fees. The application lists Tomika Hugley as the managing member of the Johnson Ferry Road shop, but the county charges that Secretary of State records show Morrison to be the organizer and manager of the store.
Cobb County officials said Morrison is also delinquent on his payment of business license fees to local governments, including Gwinnett County.