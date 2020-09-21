Cobb seeks to revoke sex shop’s business license

The Marietta City Council in July voted to suspend the license for the Tokyo Valentino location at 345 Cobb Parkway South. The city contends the store concealed what it would be selling when it applied — and was approved — for a license to sell general merchandise.

The county also alleges the company provided false information when listing its president and managing member, including failing to note that the actual manager was behind on his payment of business license fees. The application lists Tomika Hugley as the managing member of the Johnson Ferry Road shop, but the county charges that Secretary of State records show Michael Scott Morrison to be the organizer and manager of the store.

Cobb County officials said Morrison is also delinquent on his payment of business license fees to local governments, including Gwinnett County. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution has reached out to Cary Wiggins, Morrison’s attorney, for comment.

The East Cobb location has drawn community opposition because of its proximity to a church and an elementary school.

Morrison is also facing a legal battle in Brookhaven. A DeKalb County judge in May found Morrison in contempt of court in his ongoing dispute with Brookhaven, and ordered him to be locked up for 180 days. Morrison is appealing the judge’s ruling.

The Cobb County Commission meeting begins at 7 p.m. Tuesday. The meeting will be streamed live on its YouTube page.