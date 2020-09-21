Cobb seeks to revoke sex shop’s business license

An adult entertainment store with six locations around metro Atlanta could be forced to close one of its shops in Cobb County.
Citing misrepresentations of the merchandise the store offers and falsified names in its business application, the Cobb County Board of Commissioners on Tuesday will consider permanently revoking Tokyo Valentino’s business license for its location at 1290 Johnson Ferry Road in East Cobb. The store opened earlier this year.
The county’s Business License Division on Sept. 8 suspended the shop’s license after a review of its application. In the paperwork, the store’s name was listed as 1290 Clothing, which was false because the store has never advertised itself to the public in that way, the county said.
Cobb also contends the store did not provide a full description of what it would be selling. The store advertised itself as selling clothing, games, cards and other miscellaneous items, the county said. However, the county said the top three categories of its inventory are toys, smoke products, and lotions and sexual lubricants, which account for 70 percent of its stock. Tokyo Valentino’s inventory of lingerie is less than 14 percent of its items, the county states.
According to its website, Tokyo Valentino sells adult toys, lingerie, massagers, smoking accessories and jewelry. It has locations in Sandy Springs, Atlanta, Marietta and Gwinnett County.
The Marietta City Council in July voted to suspend the license for the Tokyo Valentino location at 345 Cobb Parkway South. The city contends the store concealed what it would be selling when it applied — and was approved — for a license to sell general merchandise.
The county also alleges the company provided false information when listing its president and managing member, including failing to note that the actual manager was behind on his payment of business license fees. The application lists Tomika Hugley as the managing member of the Johnson Ferry Road shop, but the county charges that Secretary of State records show Michael Scott Morrison to be the organizer and manager of the store.
Cobb County officials said Morrison is also delinquent on his payment of business license fees to local governments, including Gwinnett County. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution has reached out to Cary Wiggins, Morrison’s attorney, for comment.
The East Cobb location has drawn community opposition because of its proximity to a church and an elementary school.
Morrison is also facing a legal battle in Brookhaven. A DeKalb County judge in May found Morrison in contempt of court in his ongoing dispute with Brookhaven, and ordered him to be locked up for 180 days. Morrison is appealing the judge’s ruling.
The Cobb County Commission meeting begins at 7 p.m. Tuesday. The meeting will be streamed live on its YouTube page.