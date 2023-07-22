Councilwoman Marci Collier Overstreet offering free school supplies Saturday

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Local News
By
10 minutes ago
X
Back-to-school event located at William Walker Recreation Center

Atlanta City Councilwoman Marci Collier Overstreet is joining with several public safety and constituent services in the city to offer free school supplies to residents today.

According to the city, the back-to-school event will occur from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at William Walker Recreation Center, 2405 Fairburn Rd. SW.

The event will also feature free yoga classes, haircuts, hairstyles, and lunch. Additionally, attendees will have the opportunity to connect with local groups and service providers, including health organizations.

The city is hosting the event in partnership with The Hardy Clinic Wellness Center, the Confess Project of Metro Atlanta, and additional community partners. It open to the public with a focus on students and families.

ExploreAtlanta councilwoman Andrea Boone offering free school supplies Saturday

About the Author

Follow Wilborn Nobles on twitter

Wilborn P. Nobles III covers Atlanta City Hall for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. He began covering DeKalb County Schools for The AJC in November 2020. He previously covered Baltimore County for The Baltimore Sun and education for the Times-Picayune in New Orleans. He interned at the Washington Post. He graduated from Louisiana State University.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Credit Patricia Murphy

MURPHY: A massive EV plant is coming to rural Ga. Can local towns survive the change? 3h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

UPDATE: Cleanup continues after 2nd day of heavy storm in North Georgia
6m ago

SATURDAY’S WEATHER: Morning showers ahead of a mostly cloudy day
13h ago

Credit: AP

Opinion: Pediatricians’ plea for action on gun violence toward kids
10h ago

Credit: AP

Opinion: Pediatricians’ plea for action on gun violence toward kids
10h ago

Museum tells story of Africatown, its people and the crime that started it all
15h ago
The Latest

Credit: Brandon McKeown

Entertainer Tony Bennett is remembered in Atlanta for his support of civil rights
21h ago
Atlanta councilwoman Andrea Boone offering free school supplies Saturday
23h ago
Home Depot acknowledges some ‘non-store’ job cuts
23h ago
Featured

Credit: Amy Harris/Invision/AP

EXPLAINED: The controversy behind Jason Aldean’s song ‘Try That in a Small Town’
Under his skin: Tony Bennett returned often to sing for Atlantans. Some notable concerts
Public celebration to mark first day of sales for John Lewis stamp
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top