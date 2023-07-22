Councilwoman Marci Collier Overstreet offering free school supplies Saturday

Atlanta City Councilwoman Marci Collier Overstreet is joining with several public safety and constituent services in the city to offer free school supplies to residents today.

According to the city, the back-to-school event will occur from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at William Walker Recreation Center, 2405 Fairburn Rd. SW.

The event will also feature free yoga classes, haircuts, hairstyles, and lunch. Additionally, attendees will have the opportunity to connect with local groups and service providers, including health organizations.

The city is hosting the event in partnership with The Hardy Clinic Wellness Center, the Confess Project of Metro Atlanta, and additional community partners. It open to the public with a focus on students and families.