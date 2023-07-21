Atlanta councilwoman Andrea Boone offering free school supplies Saturday

Credit: Branden Camp

Credit: Branden Camp

Local News
By
18 minutes ago
X
Back-to-school event will occur at Jean Childs Young Middle School

Atlanta City Councilwoman Andrea L. Boone is joining with Guide Outreach, a local nonprofit, and other community partners to host a back-to-school event on Saturday to provide free school supplies and other resources for students.

According to the city, the event will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Jean Childs Young Middle School, 3116 Benjamin E. Mays Drive SW.

The event will also provide free haircuts and free food while supplies last. Additionally, attendees will have the opportunity to connect with local groups and service providers, including health clinics and educational organizations.

The event is open to the public with a focus on students and families in southwest Atlanta.

About the Author

Follow Wilborn Nobles on twitter

Wilborn P. Nobles III covers Atlanta City Hall for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. He began covering DeKalb County Schools for The AJC in November 2020. He previously covered Baltimore County for The Baltimore Sun and education for the Times-Picayune in New Orleans. He interned at the Washington Post. He graduated from Louisiana State University.

Editors' Picks

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Atlanta’s public safety training center feud could have lasting political fallout4h ago

Credit: Cherokee County Sheriff's Office

UPDATE: Storms pummel North Georgia, causing major damage, power outages
2h ago

Credit: AP

Trump moves to disqualify Fulton DA Willis — again
23m ago

Credit: Melissa Ruggieri/Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Under his skin: Tony Bennett’s long history of performing in Atlanta
1h ago

Credit: Melissa Ruggieri/Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Under his skin: Tony Bennett’s long history of performing in Atlanta
1h ago

Credit: AP

DOT to investigate overheated Delta plane at Las Vegas airport
1h ago
The Latest

Home Depot acknowledges some ‘non-store’ job cuts
1h ago
Georgia expands some benefits in shadow of abortion restrictions
5h ago
Heat risk is growing. These are Atlanta’s most vulnerable neighborhoods
20h ago
Featured

Credit: AP

Public celebration to mark first day of sales for John Lewis stamp
Amid the hubbub over the movie, meet some metro Atlantans who have a Barbie connection
22h ago
15 things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta: Atlanta Ice Cream Festival, Cauley Creek...
21h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top