Atlanta councilwoman Andrea Boone offering free school supplies Saturday

Atlanta City Councilwoman Andrea L. Boone is joining with Guide Outreach, a local nonprofit, and other community partners to host a back-to-school event on Saturday to provide free school supplies and other resources for students.

According to the city, the event will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Jean Childs Young Middle School, 3116 Benjamin E. Mays Drive SW.

The event will also provide free haircuts and free food while supplies last. Additionally, attendees will have the opportunity to connect with local groups and service providers, including health clinics and educational organizations.

The event is open to the public with a focus on students and families in southwest Atlanta.