Man convicted of murder mistakenly released by Clayton sheriff’s office, DA says

“We are not part of the manhunt for the defendant,” the DA’s office said.

The sheriff’s office has not responded to numerous requests for more information from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Guzman’s lawyer, Jackie Tyo, declined to comment.

A week ago, Tyo signed a notice to waive Guzman’s presence for a May 8 status conference, according to court documents.

The killing happened in August 2022, when authorities were called to the Sutter Lake apartments in the 8100 block of Webb Road about a domestic dispute involving a death.

While officers were en route, Clayton police said Guzman told 911 dispatchers that he killed Grayson by choking her. She was found dead in a bathroom, police said.

It was determined that a dispute between Guzman and Grayson led to the deadly incident. He was originally charged with malice murder and aggravated assault by strangulation.

Channel 2 Action News reported that the state was in the process of transferring Guzman to prison when they learned he was no longer there.

The victim’s mother, Christina Grayson, said she was told by the DA’s office that the release involved a coding error.

“They have no clue who coded it. They don’t know what’s going on or where he is,” she told the news station. “And this is the problem: I have not seen a ‘Wanted’ nothing. I have not seen an alert or nothing. They have not alerted anyone.”