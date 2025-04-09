Man convicted of murder mistakenly released by Clayton sheriff’s office, DA says

A man convicted of murder in Clayton County has been on the run for about two weeks after he was mistakenly released by the sheriff’s office, prosecutors confirmed Wednesday.
Kathan Guzman was sentenced to life in prison in late October for choking 19-year-old Delila Grayson to death at an apartment complex in 2022, online records show.
According to the DA’s office, Guzman was released on error by the Clayton sheriff’s office on or about March 25.
“We are not part of the manhunt for the defendant,” the DA’s office said.
The sheriff’s office has not responded to numerous requests for more information from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Guzman’s lawyer, Jackie Tyo, declined to comment.
A week ago, Tyo signed a notice to waive Guzman’s presence for a May 8 status conference, according to court documents.
The killing happened in August 2022, when authorities were called to the Sutter Lake apartments in the 8100 block of Webb Road about a domestic dispute involving a death.
While officers were en route, Clayton police said Guzman told 911 dispatchers that he killed Grayson by choking her. She was found dead in a bathroom, police said.
It was determined that a dispute between Guzman and Grayson led to the deadly incident. He was originally charged with malice murder and aggravated assault by strangulation.
Channel 2 Action News reported that the state was in the process of transferring Guzman to prison when they learned he was no longer there.
The victim’s mother, Christina Grayson, said she was told by the DA’s office that the release involved a coding error.
“They have no clue who coded it. They don’t know what’s going on or where he is,” she told the news station. “And this is the problem: I have not seen a ‘Wanted’ nothing. I have not seen an alert or nothing. They have not alerted anyone.”
About the Author
Keep Reading
Featured
Credit: Justin Taylor for The Atlanta Journal Constitution
Orange Crush has a bad rap. Here’s how two promoters plan to change it.
HBCU students have gathered for decades on Georgia's Tybee Island for a huge, unsanctioned spring break beach bash. This year will be different.
Updates from Augusta National: After 88 years, a first — twins competing in the same Masters
Masters live updates on Wednesday from Augusta National, where the Par 3 Contest begins at noon.
Tariffs are about to make these everyday foods more expensive
Worried about rising grocery bills? See which foods will get pricier under the latest tariffs and how to save by shopping ahead.