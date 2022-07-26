ajc logo
Comcast giving $1 million to Atlanta businesses owned by women, minorities

Comcast on Tuesday announced that it would award $10,000 to 100 small Atlanta businesses owned by women or minorities. (Ken Wolter/Dreamstime/TNS)

Credit: TNS

Local News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
56 minutes ago

Cable giant Comcast said Tuesday it is giving $1 million to small businesses in Atlanta that are owned and operated by women and minorities.

The Philadelphia-based Internet provider said it will award 100 of the Atlanta businesses $10,000 each. The funding is part of Comcast’s Rise Investment Fund, which launched in 2020 to help small business owners of color hit hard economically by COVID-19.

To date, the Rise program has awarded more than $16 million in grants and $75 million in in-kind support for marketing and technology services to women- and minority-led entrepreneurs nationwide, the company said.

“It is clear that as we continue to recover from the pandemic, small businesses need our support,” Jason Gumbs, Comcast Regional senior vice president in Atlanta, said in a news release Tuesday. “Today’s announcement is another positive step forward in helping small, local businesses succeed in today’s marketplace.”

This is the second time Comcast has given $10,000 to 100 small minority- or women-owned Atlanta businesses. The company donated an equal amount of money in early 2021, shortly after announcing the Rise program.

Among the Atlanta recipients of the $10,000 are bakery Dulce Vegan, math education business Mr. Elementary Math, hair salon DBA Extension Blow Dry Bar and accounting firm Francis Business Consulting.

“We are very grateful to Comcast for their generous support and partnership,” Gregory Coleman, owner of Mr. Elementary Math, said in the Comcast news release. “Today’s news is a huge step for our business as we continue to grow and serve the education community.”

Voter vs. voter: Georgia conservatives target thousands for cancellation
