Comcast giving $1 million to Atlanta businesses owned by women, minorities

The Philadelphia-based Internet provider said it will award 100 of the Atlanta businesses $10,000 each. The funding is part of Comcast’s Rise Investment Fund, which launched in 2020 to help small business owners of color hit hard economically by COVID-19.

To date, the Rise program has awarded more than $16 million in grants and $75 million in in-kind support for marketing and technology services to women- and minority-led entrepreneurs nationwide, the company said.