Comcast to give $1 million in grants to Atlanta companies owned by women, minorities

“The Comcast RISE program supported my business at a very pivotal time, providing an upgraded technology package that helped us not just weather the storm, but actually thrive.” she said.

Atlanta is one of five cities selected for the funding. The others -- each of which will get $1 million for their women- and minority-owner businesses, are Detroit, Pittsburgh, Philadelphia and Minneapolis-St. Paul. To date, Comcast said it has awarded $16 million to businesses through its Comcast Rise program.

“I am proud of the positive impact the Comcast RISE program continues to have in supporting local businesses in Atlanta and across the country,” Jason Gumbs, Comcast’s senior regional vice president, said in a statement. “It is gratifying to see firsthand how the program has benefitted small business owners, who continue to excel and make incredible contributions to our communities.”