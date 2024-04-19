Cold front pushing in isolated storms, cooler conditions for weekend

We have some showers around metro Atlanta this Friday morning, the precursor to a low chance of severe weather late this afternoon and cooler weather behind that.

Temperatures are in the 60s, and rain is coming down over areas of Cobb County ahead of sunrise. Those showers will filter out as the morning wears on, and we’ll have a mix of sun and clouds for much of the day.

The high today will top out in the mid to low 80s, but a cold front is on the way that will bring temps down for the weekend.