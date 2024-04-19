Cold front pushing in isolated storms, cooler conditions for weekend

We have some showers around metro Atlanta this Friday morning, the precursor to a low chance of severe weather late this afternoon and cooler weather behind that.
Temperatures are in the 60s, and rain is coming down over areas of Cobb County ahead of sunrise. Those showers will filter out as the morning wears on, and we’ll have a mix of sun and clouds for much of the day.
The high today will top out in the mid to low 80s, but a cold front is on the way that will bring temps down for the weekend.
Ahead of that cold front is a chance for an isolated strong or severe storm starting around 5 p.m., Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Brian Monahan said.
“Pretty much everybody has some risk of a strong or severe thunderstorm,” he said. “It’s not going to be widespread, though.”
All of North Georgia will be under a Level 1 of 5 risk for severe weather. The main concern with this system is the possibility of strong wind gusts and hail.
Later tonight as the cold front blankets the region, temps will dip into the 60s. Saturday’s high will stay in the 70-degree range, and Sunday will be a lot cooler. The high then is expected to stay around 60 degrees. That trend will continue into Monday, with a projected high in the upper 60s. The rest of the week is looking sunny with highs in the 70s.
