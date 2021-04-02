Cobb woman who led religious cult dies in prison

Explore Cobb woman who led religious cult gets 30 years for child deaths

Shortly after Young was arrested at her Marietta home in late 2017, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution interviewed family members and survivors about the abuse endured inside the House of Prayer for All People.

An AJC reporter in 2018 visited the former Florida cult site on a four-acre property in a rural stretch of North Florida near Micanopy, which calls itself “The Town that Time Forgot.” The AJC also reviewed hundreds of police and court documents related to the cult — a paper trail that dates back to 1973, when she was accused of killing her step-daughter.

She left countless people scarred, scared and dead.

The cult fell apart after, according to court records, Young was convicted in 1992 of child abuse after bathing a young cult member in bleach. Young took her daughter, Joy Fluker, and was on the run for nine years until the National Enquirer finally landed her behind bars.

A Nov. 14, 2000 edition featured Young under the headline “HELP PUT THESE DANGEROUS WOMEN BEHIND BARS.” That same month, FBI agents tracked her to an attic in Alton, Ill. and took her to prison. She served six months on the child-abuse charge.

A decade and a half later, a mother-daughter shouting match unraveled the past.

During their argument, Fluker said she blurted out: “How can you tell me how to raise my children when you killed two children?”

Her mother’s look told Fluker she knew it was true, and so she went to the police.

Fluker said she is still haunted by the sight of Moses’ tiny body burned in a thin straw hamper. At times, Fluker said, the terrible smell returns to her and she has to place perfume under her nose. Though crews have dug up the old cult property, Moses’ body has not been found.

Fluker told the court about her mother: “I know a different side of her that is loving and kind. I’m hoping that side of her would be proud of me.”

It was more than just Young’s family at the cult.

Katonya’s brother John Neal, a 6-foot-5-inch Air Force combat veteran, still has literal and emotional scars from a brutal beating he says Young ordered over a piece of candy when he was seven years old. Neal said Young sentenced him to 33 lashes — a reference to Jesus being 33 years old when he died on the cross.

Fluker said she has lost contact with her family, some of whom deny Young’s responsibility in the deaths. Fluker started a group named Prevent The Pain to help others who struggle with speaking up.

She said they blame her for her mother’s death behind bars.

“If my family has spoken up sooner, this would have never happened,” she said.

