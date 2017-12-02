Cops: Ex-‘cult leader’ living in Cobb arrested on Florida child murder

“The Alachua County Sheriff’s Office developed new information recently during an investigation and were able to substantiate that Young had not only tortured children,” police said, but had allegedly killed one.

Alachua County court records show that on Nov. 29 she was indicted on a first-degree murder charge, which in Florida means there is a suspicion of pre-meditation.

According to the newspaper in that area, the Gainesville Sun, Young is thought to have killed Emon Harper, who was around age 2 or 3.

And authorities fear that isn’t all.

“We think there are many, many more. We can document other states and other missing children that we believe are tied into this,” Alachua sheriff’s office spokesman Art Forgey told the newspaper.

He said forensic investigators have been collecting evidence from the site of the boarding home, known as House of Prayer for All People.

“They ran a religious institution — exorcising demons and other things like that. We have documentation involving her clear back to the ’60s. We did extensive forensic examination on the property this summer. We are still analyzing the evidence that we gathered,” Forgey told the Sun.