Cobb will not spend $2 million recently approved for extra MLB All-Star expenses

Cobb County only spent about $30,000 of the $2 million it approved last month for extra expenses for Major League Baseball’s All-Star Game and that officials should be able to cancel that purchase, a spokesperson said Monday.
The county commission in March approved the funds mostly for public safety and transportation costs for the game, which had been scheduled for July 13 at the Atlanta Braves’ Truist Park in Cobb.
Now that MLB decided on Friday to relocate the Midsummer Classic to another state over concerns about Georgia’s new voting law, the spokesman, Ross Cavitt, said he anticipates commissioners will take action to return the money back to county coffers.
The $30,000 was for equipment for the police department, and the county should be able to cancel that order, Cavitt said.
Georgia’s new elections law includes an ID requirement for mail-in votes, restricts ballot drop boxes, prohibits non-election workers from handing out food and water to voters waiting in line and expands weekend voting in some cases.
Supporters of the law say it restores integrity to the election system. But critics have said that it places unnecessary barriers between people of color and the ballot box.