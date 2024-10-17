Cobb transit opponent files ethics complaint against board chairwoman

An opponent of Cobb County’s transit referendum says the county is violating state law by showing an “obvious bias” in favor of the ballot question.

Lance Lamberton, the founder of the Cobb Taxpayers Association, filed an ethics complaint against Commissioner Lisa Cupid this week, saying that as chairwoman of the board, she is responsible for ensuring the county does not use public funds to support the referendum. If approved, the referendum would authorize a 1% sales tax for the next 30 years to pay for transit and transit-related projects.

“There can be no doubt that the content of the videos and printed material clearly and indisputably advocate in favor of the M-SPLOST’s passage,” Lamberton wrote in his complaint.