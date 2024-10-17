Breaking: Developer chosen to demolish Atlanta Medical Center for new mixed-use project
Metro Atlanta

Cobb transit opponent files ethics complaint against board chairwoman

Lance Lamberton, bottom right, filed an ethics complaint against Cobb Chairwoman Lisa Cupid, blaming her for what he says is the county's biased support in favor of the transit referendum on November's ballot.

Credit: File Photos

Credit: File Photos

Lance Lamberton, bottom right, filed an ethics complaint against Cobb Chairwoman Lisa Cupid, blaming her for what he says is the county's biased support in favor of the transit referendum on November's ballot.
By
32 minutes ago

An opponent of Cobb County’s transit referendum says the county is violating state law by showing an “obvious bias” in favor of the ballot question.

Lance Lamberton, the founder of the Cobb Taxpayers Association, filed an ethics complaint against Commissioner Lisa Cupid this week, saying that as chairwoman of the board, she is responsible for ensuring the county does not use public funds to support the referendum. If approved, the referendum would authorize a 1% sales tax for the next 30 years to pay for transit and transit-related projects.

“There can be no doubt that the content of the videos and printed material clearly and indisputably advocate in favor of the M-SPLOST’s passage,” Lamberton wrote in his complaint.

ExploreTransit is back on the ballot in Cobb and Gwinnett after failed attempts. Here's how the plans differ

As an example of the county’s alleged advocacy, Lamberton cited a flier that states “this initiative seeks to improve the county’s transit infrastructure with a focus on safety, flexibility, and reliability tailored to meet the specific needs of our growing community and local economy.”

The complaint does not detail any individual statements or actions by Cupid in support of the referendum but alleges that as the highest elected official in the county, she must prohibit county staff from violating state laws that prohibit using public money for advocacy.

“I look forward to overcoming this meritless complaint,” Cupid said.

ExploreWith MARTA off the ballot, will two metro Atlanta counties finally vote to expand public transit?

The Cobb Board of Ethics has 60 days in which to hold a hearing on the complaint.

The board met Wednesday and appointed Marietta attorney Darrell Sutton to investigate the complaint. The board’s regular counsel recused himself.

This is the second complaint filed by Lamberton over the referendum. He filed an ethics complaint against Matt Stigall, a transit proponent who sits on the county’s Transit Advisory Board last year.

That complaint was unanimously dismissed.

About the Author

Follow Sara Gregory on twitter

Sara Gregory covers transportation for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Previously, she covered local government in DeKalb County. A Charlotte native, she joined the paper in 2023 after working at newspapers in South Carolina and Virginia.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Transit is back on the ballot in Cobb and Gwinnett after failed attempts. Here’s how they...
Placeholder Image

Credit: Illustration by ArLuther Lee

With MARTA off the ballot, will two metro Atlanta counties finally vote to expand public...
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

A federal judge rejects a call to reopen voter registration in Georgia after Hurricane...
Placeholder Image

Credit: Ben Hendren

Big business leaders back Kemp’s lawsuit reform efforts
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Created to root out corruption, Atlanta’s inspector general office faces overhaul2h ago
Contaminated donor tissue gave Georgia patient tuberculosis, lawsuit says
Lowest temps in months; frost advisory in Atlanta, freeze warning in mountains
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: Patricia Murphy, AJC

OPINION
Patricia Murphy: Meet the Black men in Georgia voting for Trump
Georgia’s high school class of 2024 outperformed national average on ACT
Rare murders of women come to light as Georgia prisons set homicide record