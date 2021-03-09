Cobb teachers named 2021 NASA ambassadors

Dana Evans of Walton High School, Tami McIntire of Palmer Middle School and Shannon Ventresca of East Cobb Middle School are among 30 educators who were named to the 2021 Class of NASA Airborne Astronomy Ambassadors, the Cobb school district said.

The teachers were the only educators from Georgia selected for this year’s class. They follow three Cobb educators who were named ambassadors for 2020: Heather Guiendon of Walton High School, Doug LaVigne of Kell High School and Starrissa Winters of Wheeler High School.