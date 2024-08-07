Editor’s note: An earlier version of the story, which overstated the scope of the court’s emergency order, was removed from ajc.com. It has since been corrected to accurately reflect the nature of the order.
Cobb County Superior Court Chief Judge Gregory Poole on Wednesday issued a 30-day emergency order that suspends filing deadlines and other administrative requirements in civil and criminal cases.
The chief judge issued the order after Superior Court Clerk Connie Taylor unsuccessfully tried to transfer the online filing service to a new provider on June 24, which has led to “a severe disruption in access to records and other critical functions of the court,” according to the order.
A press release about the order calls it “an extraordinary step” meant to protect “against violating individuals’ constitutional rights.”
The problem affects nearly all court functions. For example, defense attorneys can’t access client records and police can’t access information about protective orders, according to the order.
The order also grants relief for “motions for a new trial, answers in civil cases, the time within which to appeal or seek the right to appeal” and more.
“These issues are so serious as to impact, or have the potential to impact, due process and other constitutional rights of litigants,” the press release says.
Taylor did not immediately respond to requests for comment. The superior court clerk is an elected constitutional officer, responsible for maintaining county property records and court documents.
Beyond the technical problems, the order also cites staffing issues in the clerk’s office, and says it has turned people away from its front counter and refused to accept documents; lost original documents; charged fees to individuals who shouldn’t be charged; marked case files closed when they are not; and created filings and schedules “grossly erroneous such that neither judges nor litigants or their attorneys understand what cases have been scheduled and for what date and time.”
County records show the clerk’s office currently has 43 vacancies out of 107 total positions.
Superior Court Administrator Christopher Hansard told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that the order could be extended.
“We hope we don’t have to do another one and extend it, but as far as addressing all these issues, that would be up to the clerk,” Hansard said.
