What the agreement on reviewing police use of deadly force means

An agreement between the Atlanta Citizen Review Board and the Atlanta Police Department comes in the wake of nearly six months of talks on how to address findings by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that the board had failed to open even one investigation of police shootings and custody deaths between 2020 and 2024.

What has changed? A new agreement requires Atlanta police to promptly notify the city’s independent citizen board that deadly force cases are ready to review.

Who does this agreement affect? Police officials are now required to let the board know within 24 hours that cases are closed by police internal affairs or that an officer has been cleared of criminal charges by the district attorney’s office.