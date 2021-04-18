Cobb parents rally district to rebuild Sprayberry High School

David Chastain, Cobb County school board member, speaks during a rally at Sprayberry High School on Sunday, April 18, 2021, in Marietta, Georgia. Parents and community members held the rally to encourage Cobb County school board members to allocate funds to renovate the school. CHRISTINA MATACOTTA FOR THE ATLANTA JOURNAL-CONSTITUTION Credit: Christina Matacotta Credit: Christina Matacotta

The Cobb school district previously used sales tax revenue for major additions and renovations at Lassiter, Pope, Walton and Wheeler high schools. Its latest Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax program, which collects a one-cent sales tax to pay for school construction and renovation projects, calls for renovating and modifying Sprayberry’s career tech center and replacing the school’s gym. School board members in December 2018 voted to hire an architect for that project.

Cobb Board of Education member David Chastain, whose post includes Sprayberry, said the school is on target to be included in the project list for the renewal of the Ed-SPLOST. Voters will consider renewing the tax on the Nov. 2 ballot. He said he and others in the district are aware that it’s time for Sprayberry to receive a major update.

Explore More stories about Cobb County Public Schools

“I think you folks are being heard already,” said Chastain, who addressed the crowd.

Effie Zoheir, a parent who lives in an area zoned for Lassiter, said when she and her husband heard about Sprayberry’s International Spanish Language Academy, they decided to give the program a shot.

Zoheir said she has been happy with the choice to enroll her children in Sprayberry, but would like to see the buildings upgraded.

“My (older) children might not ... see it, but my kindergartener might benefit from what we are doing today,” she said of any future renovation projects.