Cobb schools shortens quarantine period for students, staff exposed to COVID-19

The Cobb County School District will now allow students, teachers and staff exposed to COVID-19 and experiencing no symptoms to return to work or class after a shorter period of time.
The district on Monday shortened its quarantine period from 14 to 10 days, a decision it said is based on guidance from Cobb & Douglas Public Health Department.
People who are asymptomatic and have been exposed to a person who tested positive for COVID-19 can return to work or school after 10 days if they are not tested for the coronavirus and do not have any symptoms while quarantining, Cobb schools’ new guidelines state.
Cobb schools said people affected by the rule must continue to monitor their symptoms for 14 days after their most recent exposure to COVID-19, and wear masks, maintain social distance from others, frequently wash their hands and avoid crowds.
While local health departments determine the quarantine period for their places that fall within their jurisdictions, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention still recommends a 14-day quarantine period for people who have been in close contact with someone who has COVID-19.
As of Jan. 29, Cobb County schools has 366 active cases within its schools, including 152 in elementary, 94 in middle and 120 in high schools, according to its website that’s updated each Friday. The district has reported 3,168 cases of COVID-19 since July 1, which is up from 2,784 reported as of Jan. 22. Cobb schools does not specify if its active cases are among students or staff members.
Marietta City Schools shortened its quarantine period in early December following guidance from the state departments of Public Health and Education, said spokeswoman Jen Brock. The system offers an option to return to school or work after a seven-day quarantine period for close contacts if their COVID-19 test is negative and they don’t have any symptoms while quarantining. The 10-day choice is for people who are not tested for COVID-19 and do not experience any symptoms while quarantined.
As of Friday, Marietta schools has 78 active student and 27 active staff COVID-19 cases.