Cobb schools shortens quarantine period for students, staff exposed to COVID-19

As of Jan. 29, Cobb County schools has 366 active cases within its schools, including 152 in elementary, 94 in middle and 120 in high schools, according to its website that’s updated each Friday. The district has reported 3,168 cases of COVID-19 since July 1, which is up from 2,784 reported as of Jan. 22. Cobb schools does not specify if its active cases are among students or staff members.

Marietta City Schools shortened its quarantine period in early December following guidance from the state departments of Public Health and Education, said spokeswoman Jen Brock. The system offers an option to return to school or work after a seven-day quarantine period for close contacts if their COVID-19 test is negative and they don’t have any symptoms while quarantining. The 10-day choice is for people who are not tested for COVID-19 and do not experience any symptoms while quarantined.

As of Friday, Marietta schools has 78 active student and 27 active staff COVID-19 cases.