Cobb schools accreditation special review set for August

Once the on-site visit takes place, Elgart told the AJC the report compiled by its team will be done 30 to 60 days. The report will be supplied to Cobb schools, which will release the findings to the public.

Elgart said Cognia will follow up with the district within three to six months following the report’s release to see how the district is progressing on correcting any problems identified by the review team. The timeline to make those changes is usually about a year, he added.

Cobb isn’t the only metro Atlanta school district under Cognia’s microscope. The organization is also conducting a special review of Gwinnett County Public Schools.

Complaints submitted about that district include Gwinnett board members not understanding their roles or working together, allowing discriminatory student discipline, using social media unethically and not responding to declines in student achievement, the AJC previously reported.

Both Gwinnett and Cobb are the state’s largest school districts, with about 177,000 and 107,000 students, respectively.