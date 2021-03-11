X

Cobb school district opens kindergarten registration

Clarkdale Elementary School kindergarten paraprofessional Destani Rutherford leads a group of students after school is dismissed in Austell, on Oct. 5, 2020. Cobb (Alyssa Pointer / Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com)
Clarkdale Elementary School kindergarten paraprofessional Destani Rutherford leads a group of students after school is dismissed in Austell, on Oct. 5, 2020. Cobb (Alyssa Pointer / Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com)

Credit: Alyssa Pointer / Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com

Credit: Alyssa Pointer / Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com

Local News | 33 minutes ago
By Kristal Dixon, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Cobb County parents can now register their children who will start kindergarten when the 2021-22 school year begins Aug. 2.

The school district’s portal is now open for parents to start the registration process, which is also required for new first-grade students.

To register their children, parents need to provide the district with the following documents:

  • Proof that their home address is in the school district;
  • Certificate of immunization form;
  • Proof of the incoming student’s date of birth; and
  • A Social Security card.

Parents can click here to access the district’s website for kindergarten registration.

In Other News

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.