Cobb school district opens kindergarten registration

Cobb County parents can now register their children who will start kindergarten when the 2021-22 school year begins Aug. 2.
The school district’s portal is now open for parents to start the registration process, which is also required for new first-grade students.
To register their children, parents need to provide the district with the following documents:
- Proof that their home address is in the school district;
- Certificate of immunization form;
- Proof of the incoming student’s date of birth; and
- A Social Security card.
Parents can click here to access the district’s website for kindergarten registration.