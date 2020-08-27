Cobb schools staff member tests positive for COVID-19

A Cobb County schools spokesman said late Wednesday that the school has been cleaned according to health department guidelines, and staff members “directly impacted” by the diagnosis have been contacted by the Cobb & Douglas Public Health Department.

The district is now reporting 141 suspected COVID-19 cases in students or staff since July 1, according to its website. That’s up from around 100 cases reported three weeks ago by the district. Cobb schools says it can’t be more specific about the cases due to medical privacy laws, but will update its tally every week.