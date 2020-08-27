Cobb schools staff member tests positive for COVID-19

An Acworth Elementary School staff member has tested positive for COVID-19.
A Cobb County schools spokesman said late Wednesday that the school has been cleaned according to health department guidelines, and staff members “directly impacted” by the diagnosis have been contacted by the Cobb & Douglas Public Health Department.
The district is now reporting 141 suspected COVID-19 cases in students or staff since July 1, according to its website. That’s up from around 100 cases reported three weeks ago by the district. Cobb schools says it can’t be more specific about the cases due to medical privacy laws, but will update its tally every week.
Cobb County schools rely on students and staff members to self-report potential COVID-19 cases. The health department confirms the disease via testing and contacts others who may have been infected. The health department asks those who test positive to self-quarantine for 10 days.
The Cobb County School District began the 2020-21 school year with virtual learning. The district is the second largest in Georgia with about 110,000 students.
As of Wednesday, Cobb County had 16,369 COVID-19 cases, 381 deaths and 1,561 hospitalizations, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health. The 14-day case rate per 100,000 people is 246, which is a drop from the 14-day rate of 328 reported on Aug. 19.
