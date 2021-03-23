Cobb school board ends contract with Marietta law firm

The Cobb County Board of Education recently parted ways with a Marietta law firm that provided the school district with legal services for the last decade.
A divided school board last Thursday voted 4-3 to direct Superintendent Chris Ragsdale to send a notice of termination to Gregory, Doyle, Calhoun & Rogers, LLC. Board members Charisse Davis, Jaha Howard and Leroy “Tre” Hutchins opposed the decision.
Board chair Randy Scamihorn said the decision was a personnel matter and declined to comment further to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
The board also asked Ragsdale to identify firms that can serve the Cobb school district during the interim period until it finds a permanent replacement.
During a Saturday meeting, the board approved a recommendation by Ragsdale to hire Nelson, Mullins, Riley & Scarborough on an interim basis.
Howard was the only board member who voted against the recommendation. He said he wanted board members to have the opportunity to meet with members of the firm before approving the request.
Nelson, Mullins, Riley & Scarborough, which also has contracts with Fulton County Schools and Atlanta Public Schools, will work under the same monthly retainer agreement the district employed with Gregory, Doyle, Calhoun & Rogers, Ragsdale said.
Gregory, Doyle, Calhoun & Rogers will help the district with its transition to a new firm. Along with the Cobb school district, Gregory, Doyle, Calhoun & Rogers also provides legal services to the DeKalb County School District and Marietta City Schools.