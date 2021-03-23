Cobb school board ends contract with Marietta law firm

Howard was the only board member who voted against the recommendation. He said he wanted board members to have the opportunity to meet with members of the firm before approving the request.

Nelson, Mullins, Riley & Scarborough, which also has contracts with Fulton County Schools and Atlanta Public Schools, will work under the same monthly retainer agreement the district employed with Gregory, Doyle, Calhoun & Rogers, Ragsdale said.

Gregory, Doyle, Calhoun & Rogers will help the district with its transition to a new firm. Along with the Cobb school district, Gregory, Doyle, Calhoun & Rogers also provides legal services to the DeKalb County School District and Marietta City Schools.