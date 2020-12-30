Cobb residents have until Thursday to vote early in Jan. 5 runoff

The last day to vote is Thursday, Dec. 31 for the Jan. 5 election featuring the U.S. Senate and Public Service Commissioner races. Republican incumbent U.S. Senator Kelly Loeffler faces stiff competition from Democratic challenger Raphael Warnock. David Perdue, another incumbent Republican senator, is also in a close race with Democrat Jon Ossoff.

Voters will also choose who will be the next Public Service Commissioner: incumbent Republican Lauren Bubba McDonald Jr. or Democrat Daniel Blackman.