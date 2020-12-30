Cobb residents have until Thursday to vote early in Jan. 5 runoff

Cobb County residents have two more days to vote early ahead of next Tuesday’s runoff election.
The last day to vote is Thursday, Dec. 31 for the Jan. 5 election featuring the U.S. Senate and Public Service Commissioner races. Republican incumbent U.S. Senator Kelly Loeffler faces stiff competition from Democratic challenger Raphael Warnock. David Perdue, another incumbent Republican senator, is also in a close race with Democrat Jon Ossoff.
Voters will also choose who will be the next Public Service Commissioner: incumbent Republican Lauren Bubba McDonald Jr. or Democrat Daniel Blackman.
As of Tuesday, 78,569 Cobb residents have voted early in the runoff, Cobb County Elections & Registration Director Janine Eveler told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. The county has issued 139,448 absentee ballots, 94,161 of which have been returned, Eveler said. Cobb County has 543,486 registered voters, Eveler said.
Early voting continues 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday at the following locations:
- Cobb County Elections and Registration, 736 Whitlock Ave NW, Marietta
- North Cobb Regional Library, 3535 Old 41 Hwy NW, Kennesaw
- The Art Place-Blackbox Theatre, 3330 Sandy Plains Road, Marietta
- East Cobb Government Center, 4400 Lower Roswell Road, Marietta
- Riverside EpiCenter, 135 Riverside Parkway, Austell
- Ron Anderson Recreation Center, 3820 Macedonia Road, Powder Springs
- Smyrna Community Center, 200 Village Green Circle SE, Smyrna
Before heading out to the polling location of your choice, Cobb voters can check the estimated wait times on the county’s Elections and Registration website. No voting will be held on Friday New Year’s Day or Monday, Jan. 4. On Election Day, voters must cast ballots at their assigned precincts. That information can be found on the Georgia Secretary of State My Voter Page.
If you haven’t turned in your absentee ballot, you can place them in one of several drop-box locations, which can be viewed on the county’s website.